Letter to the editor: Re-elect Angie Lawrence to Viroqua School Board

When someone runs for the School Board their primary focus should be the education of the whole child. Angie Lawrence has represented the citizens and children of the Viroqua School District extremely well.

Angie is passionate about what is best for all children.

She understands and promotes a strong, diverse curriculum.

Angie puts students first.

She believes in being fiscally responsible and taking care of the facilities of the District.

Angie believes we must educate the whole child including arts, athletics and all extracurricular activities.

Please vote for Angie Lawrence who believes all children can learn!

Kim Littel, Viroqua

