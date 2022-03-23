Letter to the editor: Re-elect Angie Lawrence to Viroqua School Board

On April 5 we have the opportunity to celebrate our democracy by voting for the Viroqua School Board. The current world situation highlights this right and reminds us of how precious this democracy is.

There will never be a candidate you will agree with on every point unless your run yourself. Given that most of us are not looking for a school board position, it is imperative to identify a candidate that will do the homework, consider the facts, and use sound judgement and common sense to make decisions on our behalf.

Angie Lawrence has served our school and community for years. She has proven that she will attend the meetings, read the materials, ask necessary questions, and do the research to find the best answers. You can be certain she will use her good sense to make policies that consider all students and find solutions that best fit the needs of our school. Angie’s experience makes it clear that she can be trusted to act in our children’s best interest while representing our rural values. She will make choices that will give every child a road to success in life.

Please show your common sense and vote for Angie Lawrence on April 5.

Paul and Darlene Buhr, Viroqua

