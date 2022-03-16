Letter to the editor: Re-elect Cyndy Hubbard alderperson in Ward 6

Re-elect Hubbard alderperson in Ward 6

I’ve known Cyndy for some time now, and from the first, I’ve appreciated her intelligence, energy, and focus on service. I’m a nearly daily user of the Hubbard Hills trails, a perfect example of Cyndi’s desire to give back by sharing this beautiful area, which she and multiple generations of her family have enjoyed, with the entire community.

I’ve found her to be open-minded and genuinely interested in a variety of views on issues affecting the city of Viroqua. I’m always confident that if I bring up my own views with Cyndy, we will engage in a thoughtful and productive exchange. In short, I know that as a resident of Ward 6 of the City of Viroqua, Cyndy Hubbard will have my back. Please show up for the April 5 election and join me in voting for Cyndy Hubbard for Alderperson.