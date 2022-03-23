Letter to the editor: Re-elect Cyndy Hubbard to Viroqua City Council

I’m voting to re-elect Cyndy Hubbard for Viroqua City Council, Ward 6, on April 5th and I encourage you to do the same.

Cyndy was one of the first neighbors to welcome me to Viroqua when I was building my home here nearly three years ago. Although I am relatively new to Viroqua, I grew up in the La Crosse area and am quite familiar with the various communities within Vernon and La Crosse counties. Cyndy is a fine example of the sort of dedicated, non-partisan local public servants I have admired in this area over the past 50 years.

I am genuinely impressed with Cyndy’s dedication to the Viroqua community through her shared land with the public and her work on the city council. She has done an outstanding job of keeping me informed of issues impacting the community, listening to my concerns and encouraging my engagement.

As a fellow veteran, I recognize in Cyndy a practical, problem-solving mindset and calm demeanor in dealing with local issues; particularly when those issues are contentious and can give rise to heated debate.

Cyndy has earned my esteem as well as my support. Please join me in re-electing her as our very competent and dedicated city councilperson on April 5th.

Richard Loomis, Viroqua

