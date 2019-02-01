As a retired school psychologist and special education administrator from the Viroqua Area School District I am honored to write a letter of support for Angie Lawrence in the upcoming Viroqua Area School District School Board election. I have known Angie for over 20 years and worked with her professionally from 2007 until June, 2018 in her capacity as a school board member.
Angie is very passionate about the education, welfare, and happiness of the students within the Viroqua School District. This passion, along with sincere dedication, has touched and made a positive difference in the lives of so many over the years. Angie cares deeply for the students, staff, and our community. She holds the administration and staff to a high standard and promotes excellence in all aspects of educating our students. Angie is very knowledgeable about curriculum, school law, school policies/procedures, and all other educational areas. Angie thoroughly understands the ever-changing and challenging issues that our students and families face. She recognizes the importance of promoting a safe school environment that not only focuses on student’s educational needs, but their social and emotional well-being as well.
Angie is a person of high character; she is generous and kind. Her enthusiasm and boundless energy generates success in whatever she does. If there is a job to do and it needs to be done well, Angie is the person for the task.
Angie possesses all the qualities that make her an excellent and valuable school board member. She is hard working, empathetic, supportive, loyal, and kind. Given her strong leadership skills, knowledge base, and interpersonal skills I give Angie my highest recommendation.
Cathryn Poshepny, Viroqua
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.