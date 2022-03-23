Letter to the editor: Re-elect Tanja Birke to Viroqua City Council

Tanja Birke is running for reelection as alderperson in Viroqua on April 5th. I have lived in Viroqua for nearly 14 years and own a home in the 4th Ward. Viroqua is a wonderful community and my connections with my neighbors is what brings a sense of belonging.

Tanja is always willing to listen, and she listens even more when it’s something she needs to learn more about or is a different view than her own. She has made a real effort to ensure her constituents know when important topics are being discussed or when there is a decision to be made. I value her commitment to representing everyone in her ward and really trying to learn about and understand all sides of issues from ATV ordinances to finding the right funding for businesses. She cares about people and their ability to be heard and works hard to encourage respectful and civil discourse which we so dearly need for a thriving democracy.