Letter to the editor: Real benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act

A special gift was given to us on Aug. 16, 2022. This is when Public Law No.: 117-169 was signed into law by President Biden. This law is known as “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.” It does several things: 1) It reduces the country’s deficit and fights inflation, 2) It invests in domestic energy production, manufacturing, and reduces carbon emissions, 3) It allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

These are good things for lower- and middle-class Americans. This new law directly affected my family at midnight on Dec. 31, 2022. Let me explain. My wife, Catherine, has suffered from Type II diabetes for some time now. It is a hereditary disease that runs in her family. On Dec. 21, 2022, I picked up her prescription from Center Pharmacy for “Lantis.” This is the medicine she needs to control her blood sugar levels. It cost $139.24 for a 26-day supply. From Jan. 1, 2023, we will pay $35 for a 30-day supply and capped at $2,000 for the year.

These good things were provided by a Democratic President, a Democratic Senate and a Democratic House of Representatives. All Democrats voted for this new law while not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for it! Republicans continue to support the profit driven Pharmaceutical Industry and insurance companies who make record profits year after year. We’ve made our choice when it comes to the political party who has our best interests at heart. An easy choice!

Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro