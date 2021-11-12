Letter to the editor: Regarding the 'Thin Blue Line'

Regarding the angry rant from a reader in Hillsboro there are more than two sides to every story. Being angry does not make you right. Trying to shame the Viroqua City Council into a decision that may need some research and discussion as to the efficacy of applying the "Thin Blue Line" symbol to police cars is not appropriate. Bashing the City Council and the citizens of Viroqua for not complying with an individual's ideology is not the way to knowledgeable decision making.

I cannot speak for the City Council, but to use the symbol in question is meaningless without knowing its origin. Did it evolve based on appreciation of police? I hope so, but as we read further along there is the possibility that it may be based on racial issues and/or partisan ideology. How long has it been a symbol of police support? Where did it come from and why now? If it should turn out to be any of the above then regardless of the writer's opinion we do have a problem and the symbol will be an enigma for the city in the future. To endorse the use of the Thin Blue Line, which by the way is not global, facts about its history must be included in deciding.