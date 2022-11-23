Letter to the editor: Renting to CAFOs will cost you conservation dollars

A new and largely unknown cost of doing business with Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) has come to our attention, and we hope this helps members of the community make informed decisions regarding their land.

Landowners that lease their land to CAFO’s as part of a nutrient management plan are NOT able to participate in cost sharing associated with the state Targeted Runoff Management Best Management Practices (BMP). What this means is, if you allow CAFO’s to use your land to spread manure, you are not eligible to receive public funds for cover crops and other BMPs laid out by the DNR, regardless of whether or not your farm is a CAFO. This decision dates back to June 2019.