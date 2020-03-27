Letter to the editor: Responsible leadership needed in light of COVID-19

The coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as (MERS) and (SARS) and now COVID-19. Signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death.
COVID-19 was detected in 2019. Most countries prepared for this pandemic while we did little. On Feb. 28 President Trump said: "It's (coronavirus) going to disappear. One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear," he said the situation could "get worse before it gets better," and the virus will "maybe go away."
Until recently test kits were unavailable and testing has been nonexistent. Any viable vaccine will not be available for 12 to 18 months.
Trump cut funding for “disease security programs.” He tried eliminating $252 million in committed resources for rebuilding health systems. He pushed efforts to reduce $15 billion in national health spending and cut the global disease-fighting operational budgets. He eliminated the government’s $30 million Complex Crises Fund and closed research facilities.
COVID-19 is not a “new hoax.” We need responsible leadership.
Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro
