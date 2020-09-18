Letter to the editor: Retiring County Clerk urges support for Audetat

I have been humbled to serve Vernon County as the County Clerk over the last 18 years, and have enjoyed coming to work each day and having the opportunity to serve the county citizens, employees, and the Vernon County Board of Supervisors. However, I feel the time has come to retire.
Elections are a crucial duty of the County Clerk's office and I would like to thank the 33 municipal clerks I have worked with, going back to 2006 with our first voting machines. I am excited to report we have ordered new machines for 2021 to better serve today's ever-changing election procedures. With all the changes, past elections have become very time consuming and trying at times, and our municipal clerks have risen to the occasion every time.
While it is bittersweet to retire, I feel the office will be in good hands. I ask that you join me in supporting Jody Audetat as County Clerk. Jody has worked in the Vernon County Clerk's office for eight years, working in every position within the office. Most recently she served as the Payroll Administrator handling the County’s payroll. Recently, Jody was promoted to Deputy County Clerk/Accountant for the County Clerk's office.
Jody’s dedication and knowledge will keep the office running smoothly. Please join my support of Jody and vote Jody Audetat for County Clerk on Nov. 3.
Ron Hoff
