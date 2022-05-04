Letter to the editor: Rose on bus celebrates Rosa Parks

Earlier in February I needed to go into La Crosse to pick up my new eyeglasses. It was 2 degrees below zero that morning and I decided to get a ride down to the hospital and wait in our warm car until the SMRT bus arrived.

After entering the bus and telling the accommodating driver where I wanted to be dropped off on Coulee Road, I saw to my surprise a nicely packaged red rose on the front seat. Another passenger, already seated said, "It's for Rosa Parks." -- and it was! Apparently Feb. 4 is Rosa Parks' birthday, and in an effort to honor her and good public transportation for all, Sierra Club and others decided to place roses in public buses. So this is what was being done in "fly over" country, while in other areas of the USA, HBC (historically black colleges) had gotten bomb threats.