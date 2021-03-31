Letter to the editor: School board in Viola needs to have plan to fix pool

Voters in the Viola school district have a referendum coming up on the 6th. The $3 million proposal is for a new multi-purpose room and a new small swimming pool. This is what the school board has come up with after the existing pool had to be shut down.

I think there is broad support for the pool and broad concern about cost. Unfortunately this plan spends a lot of money and doesn't give us a functioning community pool. It's a shallow pool half the size of the existing one. It wouldn't be adequate for a swim teams and most adult exercise.

The 2018 engineering report put the cost of repairs of the existing pool at $509,500 to $636,500. I'd much rather see repairs made to keep a great community pool than spend way more money on an inadequate one. I'm going to vote no on the referendum and ask the board to come back with a plan to repair the pool.

David Ebbert, Viola

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0