Letter to the editor: Second Amendment protection or projection?

Here in Vernon County we are facing down a Second Amendment Preservation County Resolution. This illegal and non-solution to a non-problem is not meaningless. The meaning is in the messaging, to paraphrase a slogan from our past culture (Marshal McLuhan): such legislation gives those who have learned to fear the skin of People Of Color an assurance that their actions will be legitimized rather than condemned.

In many communities there is a minority that demonstrates their fear by arming themselves in public as soldier in a war zone. I for one do not want to be confronted by someone who needs to project their own fears onto the community in this way. In many communities across the USA this is true for some who serve in law enforcement.

We have seen the horrible video of George Floyd and too many other deaths at the hands of our law enforcement protectors. This root cause needs to be addressed. A culture that gives support to racism is a culture of weeds that needs uprooting so a healthy culture of care for all citizens can emerge.

Barbara Richards, Viroqua

