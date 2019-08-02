On July 23 around 9 p.m., while walking from the garden, I caught a glimpse of a bird flying past me. The next night again around 9, while cooling off on the deck, I caught sight of an owl landing on the clothes post. I thought it was an Eastern Screech Owl (There is only one smaller owl in Wisconsin, the Northern Saw Wet Owl and it would not be seen in my Viroqua backyard.) Shortly after sighting the first owl, a second appeared and landed on top of a wren house. Over a period about approximately 20 minutes, I saw the two owls five or six times. This for me was an exciting event; I have not see or heard a Screech Owl for many years. I was able to view these owls because a neighbor's security light illuminates the side of an aluminum shed which formed the background for my viewing.
On Saturday the 27th at 9 p.m. again I heard a soft owl sound. After a few moments, much to my surprise, an owl landed on the same clothes post. While I was watching this owl, three other owls flew 20 feet behind the sitting owl. This is most probably a family of owls out looking for a meal.
Owls as a group are mysterious and secretive bird, expect during breeding season. I was quite fortunate to see them.
Joe Biebl, Viroqua
