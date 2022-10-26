Letter to the editor: Standard of living continues to plummet

On Nov. 8th, fifty-four years ago, I turned 18 and both the Democrats and the Republicans wanted me to go to Vietnam and kill people. I could not vote or buy beer. I’ve about given up on beer and now I’m considering the same for the former. This is because over the last half century, I have seen Congress and the presidency controlled by both parties as our standard of living has plummeted.

When I finally got the right to vote in 1970, the average annual income divided by the cost of living reached an all time high. A family with a farm and 40 cows could afford to send their kids to college. Since then, income, adjusted for inflation, divided by the cost of living, has been a line straight down as the our wealth and well-being has been torn from us by both political parties. There is no reversing this trend. Our government and public institutions have been sold to the highest bidders as prophesied by President Dwight D. Eisenhower who said, “As we peer into society’s future, we – you and I, and our government – must avoid the impulse to live only for today, plundering, for our own ease and convenience, the precious resources of tomorrows. We cannot mortgage the material assets of our grandchildren without asking the loss also of their political and spiritual heritage."