 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Support Angie Lawrence for Viroqua School Board

  • 0

As Viroqua residents, we are casting our votes for Angie Lawrence, for the School District of Viroqua School Board Member. Angie has dedicated herself to supporting public education, and community improvements which include the soon to be completed Early Children's Center.

She is a true advocate for all students, and she will ensure that every child has the opportunity to maximize their potential. We wish her the very best on Tuesday, April 5 and urge our neighbors and friends to cast their vote for Angie Lawrence.

Monika and Wyatt Sutherland, Viroqua

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News