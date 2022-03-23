Letter to the editor: Support Angie Lawrence for Viroqua School Board

As Viroqua residents, we are casting our votes for Angie Lawrence, for the School District of Viroqua School Board Member. Angie has dedicated herself to supporting public education, and community improvements which include the soon to be completed Early Children's Center.

She is a true advocate for all students, and she will ensure that every child has the opportunity to maximize their potential. We wish her the very best on Tuesday, April 5 and urge our neighbors and friends to cast their vote for Angie Lawrence.