Letter to the editor: Support Angie Lawrence's re-election to Viroqua School Board

We enthusiastically support Angie Lawrence’s candidacy for re-election to the Viroqua School Board. During her tenure as a member of the board she has served as Treasurer, Vice President and President with distinction. She brings vast experience, a high level of enthusiasm, vision, dedication and executive skill to this position that will allow her to continue to serve Viroqua Schools and our community well.

Angie believes strongly and is committed to “Putting students and the community first.” She is passionate in her belief that building a vital and comprehensive school system that offers superlative educational opportunities for our young people is foundational to achieving that goal. Her dedicated leadership and enthusiastic support for the administration, teachers, staff and students as a continuing board member will ensure high quality educational opportunities for our community both now and into the future.

Jean and I are grateful for Angie’s longstanding commitment to serve in order to make Viroqua a better place to live. To continue this extraordinary and rich legacy of service we ask that you support and vote to return Angie Lawrence to the Viroqua School Board.

Jean and Chuck Driscoll, Viroqua

