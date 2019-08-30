We need to support recently announced legislation that would expand background checks for firearm sales and transfers. Background checks are already conducted for most firearm purchases. At this point four out of five Wisconsinites support universal background checks.
We also need to support any proposed red flag legislation. Additionally, as President Trump has walked back his pledge to push for further gun control and rerouted that issue to mental health, I fully support taking the Medicaid Expansion money that Wisconsin has sidestepped for too long now. Those funds would go a long way towards health care for those unable to afford it.
I urge Sen. Shilling and Rep. Oldenburg to let the people of Wisconsin know where they stand on these three issues, expanded background checks, red flag laws and Medicaid Expansion.
Randy Skinner, Viroqua
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.