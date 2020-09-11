Letter to the editor: Support Brad Pfaff for State Senate

Dan Kapanke and Donald Trump are like two rotten peas in a pod.
This year, we should send them both packing.
It’s time to elect a new State Senator who will actually stand up for working families and not wealthy corporations.
That person is Brad Pfaff.
Brad will be a trusted ally for our communities and knows how to bring folks together.
He is a proven leader and cares about the issues that matter most to me: affordable health care for everyone, clean water, safe roads, quality education and keeping our tax dollars in our communities where they belong.
Brad is from here, Brad knows us, Brad will speak up for us and be responsible to our concerns and what we hold dear.
I know he’ll put the needs of others ahead of his own and I hope you’ll join me in voting for Brad Pfaff for State Senate.
You can vote in the election on Nov. 3 or go online at myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot today.
Randy Skinner, Viroqua
