Letter to the editor: Support Deb McGrath for Congress

I have had the opportunity to meet and listen to each of the candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District to fill Ron Kind’s seat. I watched Brad Pfaff’s commercial last night, which had Ron Kind front and center giving his support. What stunned me is that it was more a commercial about what Ron Kind would do on election day rather than what Brad Pfaff would do once elected. Where does Brad Pfaff stand on the issues, particularly the Active Shooter Alert Act? We know Ron Kind voted no, and his rationale was because it could lead to “more chaos.” Yet, there were several law enforcement agencies that supported the passage of the bill. I am scratching my head at what he sees that these law enforcement agencies do not.

Brad Pfaff has spoken during his campaign, but not much on issues — much like the commercial I saw. Others have spoken for him. Is that what we are to expect from Brad Pfaff if he is elected?

Deb McGrath has spoken out. She believes in working for greater safety and security for our communities and our schools. She has served her country in the military as an Army officer, as well as in the CIA. She has not let others take the lead or speak for her — she is a leader who stands by her principles and seeks out input from her constituents to inform her decisions.

Deb McGrath has, and will, use her voice to tell our story and fight for our issues. We deserve full-throated support — not the voice of someone else speaking for our elected representative.

Juan Jimenez, La Crosse