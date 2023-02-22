I am writing in support of Tim Gaskell for Vernon County judge in the April 4 election. I have worked as a court reporter in this district for over 20 years and spent countless hours in courtrooms across the state over the past four decades.

I worked with Tim on a nearly daily basis for six years in his role as the Vernon County District Attorney and before that when he was a defense attorney. Tim has decades of experience in criminal law, which is a very important factor to consider when selecting a judge because the vast majority of cases that come before the court are criminal cases. Experience matters. Tim possesses all the qualities required for the very serious task of managing Vernon County’s busy court docket. He is organized, patient, respectful, knowledgeable about the law and he gives careful consideration to each case he handles.