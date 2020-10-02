Letter to the editor: Support Josefine Jaynes for Assembly

I met Josefine Jaynes in May when she was campaigning in the 96th Assembly primary. She impressed me then and continues to impress me as that campaign continues to Nov. 3.
Josefine is young; that is an asset. Isn’t it time? She is progressive and knowledgeable. Have some questions? Call her at 608-606-5306, you might just be amazed. She is also grounded, an activist, feminist, and determined. Growing up watching her neighbors work together has instilled her with the simple decency of cooperation and she wants to take that to Madison where she will find solutions that bring us together.
She’s also a pretty good shot; not the best trap shooter but willing to try. Oh, and she speaks Norwegian!
Josefine is the right person to go up against Mr. Oldenburg. I’m voting for her and I encourage you to do the same.
Charlie Knower, Viroqua
