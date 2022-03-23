Letter to the editor: Support Nathaniel Slack for Vernon County Board District 7

I’ve known Nathaniel for eight years, including three years working together on a vegetable farm in Crawford County. On the farm, Nathaniel had a reputation for being hard-working, gregarious, and someone you were happy to see on your crewsheet in the morning. He quickly became a crew-leader, and I watched him do whatever it took to get the task done, no matter the conditions, and usually do it with great big smile on his face. He took a real stake in the success of the farm, and it showed. Nathaniel could also be counted on to round up as many of his coworkers as he could for an after-work canoe float down the nearby Kickapoo River. Now, years later we are both parents of young children and it’s always a treat to run into Nathaniel and his wife Olive at community events.