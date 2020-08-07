Letter to the editor: Support Nemec for Register of Deeds

Dawn Nemec interviewed for the position of Register of Deeds. Of those that interviewed, a panel recommended Dawn and the Governor announced her appointment on Feb. 22, 2019.
After the interviews it was stated that “Dawn possesses the experience and vision necessary to serve Vernon County. With deep ties to the community and over 25 years of experience serving the people through her positions at Couleecap and the Viroqua Housing Authority, where she was the executive director, Dawn will continue to be an exemplary public servant in the Register’s office."
Dawn previously worked in Accounting at Organic Valley. She owns a small business and farms with her husband.
Dawn is very personable and extremely easy to work with. She has made efficiency changes at no cost to taxpayers. She completely computerized the accounting procedures to go as paperless within the office as possible. Dawn made the end of day procedure of moving document images for customers to search, easier and faster. She will continue to update the office to make it more efficient and convenient.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dawn and her staff have made every effort to accommodate customers. They have made sure that vital records are processed and that real estate documents are being recorded and made available to the public.
Her years of public service make her the perfect choice with the knowledge and experience to continue doing a fantastic job for the citizens of Vernon County. Please consider voting for Dawn Nemec on Aug. 11.
Cheryl Sandmire McBride, La Crosse County Register of Deeds
