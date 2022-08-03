Letter to the editor: Support Pfaff, Fritsche in the primary

Support Pfaff, Fritsche in the primary

The race for the 3rd District Congressional seat is one of the most concerning races of our election and that is why Brad Pfaff is my choice for Congress. I feel the fear mongering and false bravado of Derrick Van Orden does not fit with the values of our communities. I am very concerned with the agenda of a candidate from who-knows-where, with funding from who-knows-where, moves into our district and wants to represent us. No thank you. We have home grown candidates, with proven records, who actually know our community.

I believe that Brad Pfaff’s proven record of delivering for our schools, his support of our farmers and small businesses, his advocacy for the environment, mental health and reproductive rights and his experience in public policy make him the choice to represent our district.

We need to focus on our communities and what is actually best for us. We need to elect people who represent us all. This election, homegrown candidates with proven experience like Brad Pfaff for Congress and veteran Mark Fritsche for the 96th Assembly have my vote. I believe they can win in November.

Regardless of your choices, please exercise your right to vote on Aug. 9.

Kristina M. Reser-Jaynes, Readstown