An important election is coming up in Vernon County on April 4th when we will elect a new County Judge, for the first time in six years. Of the two candidates, the best qualified by far is Tim Gaskell.

Tim is a longtime resident of Westby, where he had a private law practice for 12 years before being elected as the County District Attorney where he has served for 20 years. As a private practice attorney, and as District Attorney, he has handled all types of criminal cases from homicide and domestic abuse to drunk driving and drug dealing. According to the independent Wisconsin Circuit Court website, he has handled approximately 3,700 cases.

Tim understands the “ins and outs” of criminal justice having appeared in court to argue those cases representing both the accused and as District Attorney for Vernon County. He has watched and learned from several judges in dealing with pre-trial and actual trial cases involving the full range of criminal as well as domestic cases. Experience and judgement are essential for lawyers and especially judges, and Tim Gaskell is exceptionally well qualified in both areas.

We have also known Tim for over 26 years as a member of the same church. He is a dedicated church member and is a leader in our congregation. He believes in responsibility and fairness to others and he will reflect those same traits when he serves as our next Vernon County Judge. Vote for Tim Gaskell on April 4.

Sharon and Tom Sharratt, Westby