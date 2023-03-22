I am endorsing Timothy Gaskell for Judge and ask that you vote for him as well. l have been practicing law in Vernon County for 40 years and Tim has been practicing law in Vernon County for over 30 years. His ﬁrst 12 or so years were in Civil practice where he handled many types of cases typical of our area. The next 18 years of his practice were as our District Attorney. He has handled literally thousands of Civil and Criminal cases of all types, including scores of jury trials. I have known Tim to be highly competent, well versed in the law, and with good common sense. Tim will make an excellent Judge. He will need no on-the-job training. He will be ready to go from day one. I know he will treat all of the people that come before him with respect and apply the law fairly to their cases.