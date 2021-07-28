Letter to the editor: Sweetness versus counterfeit

Perhaps due to a lineage of gluttons, drunkards, and diabetics or maybe as a consequence of childhood malnourishment or trauma, I have battled a sugar addiction and brutal eating disorder since age 8. My body accepts natural sweeteners such as maple syrup, honey, and small amounts of fruit. However, refined white sugar results in fatigue, insomnia, night terrors, senseless crying, misplaced anger, rapid weight gain, and uncontrollable cravings for more poison. For me, a complete elimination of the toxic substance results in radical healing and optimal health. Praise the heavens!

I could not help but appreciate the analogy with people. Narcissists, pathological liars, manipulative monsters, thieves, child abusers, and sodomites mess with my mind, spirit, and soul. I even experience emotional and physical symptoms of anxiety, depression, and despair when attacked by these heathens. A complete no-contact “fast” from the wicked restores my joy, peace, and hope within a few months of obedience (1 Corinthians 5:9-13).

According to Ellen White, a comprehensive recipe for thriving involves abstaining from evil, implementing proper nutrition, daily exercise, plenty of water, direct sunshine, temperance, quality air, adequate rest, and trust in God. I remain ever so grateful the perfect cure surfaced. Hallelujah!

Elizabeth Swift, Coon Valley

