Letter to the editor: Thanks for making Candy Cane Tour of Homes a success

The Vernon County Historical Society extends thanks to all who contributed to the success of the Candy Cane Tour of Homes on Dec. 8. Special thanks go out to the five families who welcomed visitors to their homes for the afternoon so that this 30-year community tradition could continue.
The annual tour of homes is an important fundraiser for the historical society, made possible by the work of dozens of volunteers. We appreciate the support from the whole community in our efforts to preserve and promote the history of Vernon County -- something we can all learn about and share.
Kathleen Sullivan, Chair, VCHS Tour of Homes