Thanks for making tour of homes a success
The Vernon County Historical Society extends thanks to everyone who participated in the Candy Cane Tour of Homes on Dec. 2. Four families plus Creamery Creek Senior Living welcomed guests who enjoyed touring a variety of interesting homes decorated for the holidays. Dozens of volunteers baked and served cookies, greeted people at each house, and helped with publicity. Despite the cold and snow, the event succeeded in raising $1,000 to support the programs of the historical society.
Plans are underway to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Candy Cane Tour in 2019.
Lois Gardner and
Kathleen Sullivan,
tour co-chairs
