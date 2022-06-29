Letter to the editor: The minority now rules

The minority now

Don’t be fooled: The government that bans abortion can also force you to have an abortion if they decide the country is becoming overpopulated. Remember China’s “one child policy”?

They could also force all men of a certain age to have a vasectomy, or outlaw same-sex marriage, which has already been hinted at. If only we could force a few men to be raped and have to bear the resulting children! One wonders if Clarence Thomas might have a problem if banning multi-racial marriage is also discussed?