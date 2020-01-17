Letter to the editor: The real solution for biofuels may be to switch crops

The real solutions needed for biofuels include increasing energy efficiency in the production of ethanol
Studies of the USDA reports on the Energy Return On Investment (EROI) using corn for ethanol production have noted numerous flaws in the government analysis. It is argued that the USDA underestimates energy used in the production of nitrogen fertilizer and it has been noted that 4.7 times as much energy is used to produce seed corn for ethanol vs other corn crops. In their studies it has been noticed that the USDA underestimates the amount of energy required to produce a pound of nitrogen for fertilizer by 25%. The USDA excludes energy used in corn irrigation and secondary energy inputs used in the production of corn, such as farm machinery and equipment and cement, and materials such as steel, used in the construction of ethanol plants.
When calculating fuel yield per acre, corn is fifth, behind sugar beets, sugarcane, cassava and sweet sorghum. The real solution for biofuels may be to switch crops and improve EROI for production by corn.
According to the USDA 2019 Farm Income Forecast, farm income increased in 2017 and 2018 and is forecast to rise 10.2% in 2019. When the Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visited Wisconsin in October, he said “In America, the big get bigger and the small go out." Perhaps that is why farm income is rising and maybe because there are more profitable crops than corn for ethanol.
Toby Grotz, Viroqua