Letter to the editor: 'Thin Blue Line' a symbol of pride

‘Thin Blue Line’ a symbol of pride

I am very disgusted to see Viroqua City Council considering removing the “Thin Blue Line” symbol on their police cars. In my 42 years in fire/EMS, I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with hundreds of law enforcement members. This symbol is a global symbol of pride and solidarity for law enforcement. Its meaning represents the brave men and women who protect us and draw a line between good and evil.

What does Viroqua need a Diversity Board for? Do you have a lot of minorities filing complaints? More likely a handful of blue/pink hair dye “woke wannabees” searching for some meaning in their lives.

Police deserve this symbol and it is a matter of morale for them. What is your plan, when no one wants to be a cop anymore. I will bet my pension that these “wokers” will be the first to cry and threaten law suits, if the police don’t respond fast enough to their little crisis. Why are you addressing a problem that you don’t have? Police have to portray legal authority, because they are!! We are in big trouble in this country when we portray the police as evil, tear down statues of our Founding Fathers and put up statues of criminals like George Floyd.

The silent majority of hard working, tax paying citizens in Viroqua and the rest of this country need to stand up and yell to stop this cancel culture craziness.

Tom Weidert, Hillsboro

