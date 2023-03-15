I am writing in support of Timothy Gaskell for Vernon County Judge.

Out of law school, I was eager to find employment as an Assistant District Attorney in the state of Wisconsin. Originally from Chicago, I was hoping to stay close to home. I was told that it would be difficult to get a position straight out of law school, but I interviewed with Tim, and he took a chance on me. Tim hired me in 2018, as the first female Assistant District Attorney for Vernon County.

Since 2018, I have worked closely with Tim. To be more precise, five days a week, sometimes 10 hours a day. In that time, I have served as a witness to the many facets that make up Timothy Gaskell. I have been witness to Tim the husband, to his incredible wife Jane. I have been witness to Tim the father, to his loving and supportive children, Travis and Sara. I have been witness to Tim the papa to his beautiful and energetic grandkids Graham and Selah. I have been witness to Tim the community member, dressed to the nines, ready to officiate for local basketball and volleyball games. Most importantly to the upcoming election, I have been witness to Tim the District Attorney, fierce advocate for the citizens of Vernon County.

Tim’s experience as District Attorney has been emphatically emphasized throughout the course of his campaign for one reason, because it absolutely matters. Tim is dedicated and passionate about the law and about this community. His ability to evaluate cases with compassion, and consideration, coupled with his knowledge and experience, are the qualities that make him the best candidate for the position of Vernon County Judge.

I am grateful to have been given a chance by Tim. With over three decades worth of experience, his mentorship has been invaluable to my career, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to vote for Tim Gaskell for Vernon County Judge.

I am asking that when you go to polls on April 4, that you join me in voting Tim Gaskell for Vernon County Judge, because 32 years of Courtroom and Jury trial experience matters!

Jasmine Betancourt, Vernon County Assistant District Attorney