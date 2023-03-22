I have known Tim since 2001 when I started working as a social worker in Vernon County. At that time he was a defense attorney. As a defense attorney I found him to be respectful and knowledgeable. Tim was then elected to the office of the district attorney. I worked closely with him on many cases involving children. He was always willing to listen to victims and their families. I saw him go above and beyond to learn all he could about the situation so that he could best serve the victims. I saw him respond with empathy and kindness. Tim was responsive when one would reach out to him and was always willing to share his time. He did this all while managing all the demands of the office. Through the years of working with him, Tim became a friend. Through this connection, I have seen his dedication to his family and the community.