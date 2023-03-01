When we first met, Tim was in a private law practice, a significant part of his practice was as a criminal defense attorney. We had a hard time reconciling the kindhearted friend we knew with his job of defending some people accused of terrible crimes. Tim would always say, “Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and entitled to a defense under the law." He had faith in the legal process and was committed to giving everyone the same opportunity to a defense. As a District Attorney for Vernon County, Tim now has the ability to choose his cases based on merit and, is in a position to select who to prosecute. We feel that he has done this admirably, and with thoughtfulness, kindness, and discretion.