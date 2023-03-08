In the 21 years I spent on the bench as a Circuit Court Judge in La Crosse County, I had the pleasure of having Attorney Tim Gaskell appear before me many times.

I use the word “pleasure” because he was always well prepared, knowledgeable about the law, and well respected by, and respectful, of the opposing lawyer. But mostly I found him to possess great judgement and common sense which are qualities not possessed by all lawyers. He has those and the demeanor to be an excellent Judge.