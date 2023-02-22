Last fall I traveled from the Milwaukee area to represent my family in a sensitive court case in which Tim Gaskell was the prosecuting District Attorney. My experience in a courtroom had been very minimal and I learned quickly nothing is like what you see on TV.

I sat in the courtroom for 3-1/2 days listening, observing and learning. I admit the first day and a half more than once I asked myself why Mr. Gaskell wasn’t objecting to things the defense attorney said or arguing with the judge?! By the second day, though, I realized he knew the law – he was there to do his job and that didn’t include arguing about things that would be a waste of his breath.

I also saw him as a very kind man toward my family members and who accepted me as someone my family had trusted to represent them and he went out of his way to ensure the judge realized that. I watched him wipe tears from his eyes at one point in the trial because the victim he was representing had come to mean that much to him. I was in the room when he presented facts to my family member and then let her decide what action she wanted to take – without pushing his own opinion on her – another example of Tim being able to set his own feelings aside and be impartial, something a judge must be able to do.

An officer, an assistant DA and a victim advocate talked to me about Tim, speaking very highly of him both as a person and as a district attorney.

If I had a chance to vote for Tim Gaskell for judge of Vernon County I would not hesitate.

Linda Warren, Milwaukee