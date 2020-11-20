Letter to the editor: Trump follows playbook of authoritarian regime

For a long time America the "leader of the free world" has condemned and influenced other countries for illegitimate elections and coups.
Our current situation with Trump is following the playbook of an authoritarian regime by setting the stage for his total control. His continual assaults on our democratic system, as many faults as it has, has been eroded by the Republican Party who out of fear of his bully pulpit have allowed outrageous behavior to rule the day.
By fabricating his own reality and assaulting the press when he's called on his lies, he can continue with his deceptions and dismiss the backlash as fake news. His reality has created a divide and conquer atmosphere that is vindictive of anyone that opposes him and intimidates all who stand in his way. He has fired his secretary of defense for not sending troops to counter demonstrators. The demonstrators have a right to be there and it's questionable who is responsible for the violence that does occur but Trump is intent on repression of people in the streets and depicts these people as antifa troublemakers.
Antifa stands for anti facist which in practice would be just what we need with the Trump regime. Our "democracy" will be tested until this man is thrown and hopefully behind bars.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown
