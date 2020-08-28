Letter to the editor: Trump shouldn't be praised for achievements

Some people express praise for Trump’s achievements. Really?
Well, he rode in on Obama’s improved economy, a recovery from the mess left by Bush. This success was lost because Trump called COVID a hoax instead of applying policies used in Europe and elsewhere to keep it in check.
Of course, if you’re wealthy enough to think of Wall Street as “the Economy” there was some improvement, but that tanked completely under the unbridled advance of COVID, and is only recovering now because of overseas improvements due to their faster recovery from the virus. As we tire of seven months of lockdowns, should we thank Trump that COVID killed more than 171,000 here of the 776,000 deaths globally?
Obviously, Trump’s inaction relating to COVID has caused more cases and deaths than in other countries where it was controlled from the start. How much difference is there really? For comparison, Australia’s count is equivalent to 95 cases and 2 deaths per 100,000 population, in Germany it’s 272 cases and 11 deaths per 100,000. In the USA we have 1,677 cases and 52 deaths per 100,000. Hooray for Trump!
Kay Ziegahn, Richland Center, Wis.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!