Letter to the editor: U.S. service members, veterans are heroes

Now, it's personal and I won't stay silent any longer. I'm referencing the reports of comments which Mr. Trump said about anyone who ever served in the U.S. military.
My dad, Louie E. Anderson, along with hundreds of thousands of others, volunteered in 1917 to serve in WWI. Dad was in his late 20s and he left his dairy farm, parents, siblings and life as he knew it to join in the very real fight to save our freedom. When the war ended, he was in the front lines in the battle of the Meuse Argonne.
I'm guessing Mr. Trump might ask, "What was in it for him?" Pure and simple, freedom.
My dad, who passed away in 1972, suffered from bleeding ulcers which were the result of the mustard gas he experienced during the war.
He was my hero; as are all who have served and also whose who are currently serving. They are not suckers, losers or any other possible degrading names Mr. Trump might call them.
Thank God for these heroes. They are everything Mr. Trump never will be.
Karen A. Nelson, Viroqua
