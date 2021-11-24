Letter to the editor: Urge DNR to deny Roth CAFO in Crawford County

My family’s 600-acre farm is a stone’s throw from the proposed Roth Feeder Pig CAFO in Marietta Township. Years ago we placed our land into Wisconsin’s Forest Management Program with the guidance of DNR specialists, to ensure its long-term environmental sustainability. If the DNR approves this CAFO, the value of our farm... and that of our neighbors... will be severely impacted for three reasons:

1) CAFOs are profitable because they shift the consequential damages to local taxpayers. The cost of rebuilding and maintaining roads required to transport heavy equipment, feed, manure and pigs will be borne by local taxpayers.

2) The resale value of neighboring farms could plummet. A recent study found that the impact of CAFOs on local farms is an immediate loss of 26% of their resale value. Another study shows a typical home valued at $100,000 will lose $40,000 of its resale value when a CAFO moves in.

3) Tourism, retail sales and jobs will be severely impacted. Just ask the Iowa and North Carolina merchants how CAFOs devastated their local economies.

Those of us who would otherwise retire in Wisconsin’s pristine forests, rivers and farm communities will pay dearly for the Roth CAFO. Please join me in urging the DNR to deny this travesty from happening.

John Rosenheim, Steuben, Wisconsin

