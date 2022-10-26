Letter to the editor: Van Orden doesn't know our communities

On Nov. 8 we need to elect representatives who know our communities, understand the issues we face and share our values.

Tim Michels may have jetted in and out of Wisconsin enough over the years to check the box for residency, while he and his wife have lived and raised their family in a swanky neighborhood in Connecticut. I find it hard to understand how someone like this can relate to any of the struggles of the average citizen of Wisconsin.

Derrick Van Orden claims to have been raised in “abject rural poverty." Research shows he is in three yearbooks from a high school in Lake Oswego, an affluent community just eight miles south of Portland, Oregon. Mr. Van Orden is an actor and he definitely seems to have memorized his script, but who’s directing this performance? Having so recently relocated to the 3rd Congressional District how can he have any real understanding of our communities? Tweeting about having been a “hobby farmer” for a year or two hardly qualifies him to represent one of the most productive farming regions in the country.

With over five million people in Wisconsin, why can’t the Wisconsin Republican Party find a Wisconsinite to run for these offices?

Kristina M. Reser-Jaynes, Readstown