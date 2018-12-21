This is in response to Chris Hardie's article in the Dec. 14 issue of the Vernon County Broadcaster giving advice on how to process deer. Have you ever been asked if you like to eat venison? A lot of hunters will not eat the meat from the deer they have shot and no small number of non-hunters refuses to eat venison. Do you think it has anything to do with the fact that the animal was hung in a tree for a week with the hide on before it was butchered? What do you think happens to the meat in that animal while it is hanging in a tree with its hide on for a week? It decays! Not only is the fat rotten, so is the meat. How can you tell it is rotten? It stinks.
According to Hardie, “The worst thing you can do is cut up a deer right away and freeze it – rigor mortis set in and the meet gets tough.” I looked up rigor mortis up in my Random House Dictionary. It is “the stiffness of the body after death.” According to Hardie, this is avoided by hanging it in a tree for a week! Such nonsense! Do you think that beef is aged in the cooler with its hide on? There is a saying that “you can’t fool an old Butcher.” I worked two summers while going to college working on the kill floor of Sioux City Dressed Beef, Sioux City, Iowa. The first thing that happens to that animal after it is killed is the hide comes off. It goes into the cooler within an hour. Take the word of an Old Butcher; skin your deer ASAP after it is killed and the sooner it goes into the freezer, the better. You will find that the fat is delicious and the meat is tender and flavorful.
Robert R. Moline, Genoa
