On April 4th voters will be voting in an important Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Voting is important. However, it is often inadequate. On the 4th Viroqua voters get to participate in an important referendum. This is how we “Do Democracy.”

The referendum we are referring to addresses a problem that is destroying our democracy – too much money in politics. Some voters might have seen that the 2022 Wisconsin Governor’s race spent $164 million – which smashes the previous record of $93 million, an 80% increase in one election cycle. However, are the voters aware that the last midterm election cost for all federal races was $17 billion – even more than the 2020 Presidential election, for the first time in history?

Polls that ask citizens if there is too much money in politics, and if this needs to be fixed, show between 80% and 95% yes vote. The citizens want this problem fixed – and most of us understand that the citizens are going to have to fix it. This next election gives them an opportunity to demand it be fixed.

On April 4th voters will be asked basically if: Only human beings are endowed with constitutional rights; and Money is not speech and must be limited for elections of our representatives.

Vote Yes on April 4th. Let’s Do Democracy! - together.

WI United to Amend supporters - Kent Gallaway, Marilyn Chesnik, Jerry Dorrf, Daniel Yildirim, Debbie Dudek