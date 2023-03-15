I am excited to vote for Angela Palmer-Fisher for Vernon County Judge on April 4th. I believe Angela’s diverse experiences with criminal, family, juvenile, and probate law (including mental health commitments and guardianships) give her the insight necessary to make fair and just rulings. In addition to her experience, Angela’s concern for the safety and well-being of our community, as well as her commitment to unbiased justice, have earned my vote.

I am impressed by Angela’s eagerness to continue to improve on the work of the Vernon County Recovery Court, something that I believe is a sound investment in the health and safety of Vernon County. Recovery, or Drug Court, is a collaboration of agencies; helping non-violent individuals with substance use issues obtain treatment, resources, and the tools they need to succeed. These types of courts are operating with incredible effectiveness across the country. They reduce correctional costs, protect public safety, and improve the overall health of communities.

I appreciate Angela’s willingness to explore creative solutions like working in coordination with social service agencies, law enforcement, and even schools. Building more integrated services will reduce repeat offenses and help support people in becoming successful members of our community.

Kristina M. Reser-Jaynes, Readstown