Letter to the editor: Vote Democratic for reproductive freedom

I graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing from a small Midwestern university in 1966. We had a semester of maternal/child nursing (obstetrics and pediatrics) with clinical experience. There was no mention of contraception but warnings in the textbook on illegal abortions. In 1967 my sister graduated from college and her friend Suzie wanted an abortion and was afraid to ask her parents for the money. Suzie ended up with an illegal abortion in Chicago for $500; in those days $500 would have been a good monthly salary for a registered nurse. To my knowledge Suzie had neither children nor further pregnancies. The abortion collective in Chicago did not open until 1969.