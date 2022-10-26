Letter to the editor: Vote Democratic to fund infrastructure

If you believed all the fear-mongering political ads on TV, you might be persuaded to believe that Wisconsin Democrats were "soft on crime" or somehow didn't support our local police. I encourage you to consider the historical track record of those controlling our legislature in Madison.

Under the Evers administrative leadership, Wisconsin now has a record revenue surplus and the Democrats have consistently tried to return more of this money back to local communities in the form of shared revenue to support the hiring, training, and equipping our local police, firefighters, first responders and schools.

Rather than provide this support, the state Republican leadership has refused even to consider such proposals and would rather provide tax breaks to their large corporate donors.

Putting out a yard sign saying you "Support Your Local Police" or "Protect the Thin Blue Line" without providing the financial support that allows them to safely do their jobs with adequate personnel and material support is nothing but false, feel-good rhetoric.

Vote the Democratic ticket to fund our local infrastructure and needed services to keep our community safe, healthy, and prosperous.

Tom Wilson, Viroqua