Angela Palmer-Fisher is the kind of person we want as judge in Vernon County: she has a range of experiences in criminal, family, juvenile, and probate cases. She’s down to earth — she grew up here and understands our history and the circumstances that can bring someone to court; and she has shown she has the strength of character to follow the law even in difficult cases. She’s impartial — the most important quality to have in a judge — because she’s been on both sides of a trial.